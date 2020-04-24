2 hours ago

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), James Oppong-Boanuh, has instructed that samples of 10,000 officers who took part in enforcing the restrictions on movement in some parts of the country, be taken and tested for COVID 19.

Speaking on Okayfm's Ade Akye Abia Programme, the Director of Public Affairs, Supt. Sheilla Abayie-Buckman explained the rationale of the large scale testing is to identify police officers who might have come into contact with infected persons while enforcing the lockdown.

This is after the lifting of the lockdown on the Greater Accra and Greater Kumasi areas and surrounding districts, which has so far recorded the highest number of confirmed coronavirus cases.

She said the tests will help identify officers with the virus and get them to quickly seek treatment.

"This is not so strange, it is a matter of the welfare of our officers. I have personally been tested, so this is not anything that Ghanaians should be worried about....The mission is to test as many people as possible and the Police administration has taken the initiative for police officers who performed the specific duty to be tested.....

“At the moment some samples have been taken but due to delays and backlogs of samples [we are waiting for results]. However, processes have started....So should anyone test positive, it won’t be difficult at all for the officer’s health interest to be taken care of and for other police operations to run,” she explained.