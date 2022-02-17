4 hours ago

A 102-year-old woman, identified as Mrs Nonye Josephine Ezeanyaeche, has declared her intention to join the 2023 presidential race in Nigeria.

Ezeanyaeche said if the younger generation is not ready to take up the challenge of leading the nation, then she will throw her hat into the ring.

Naija News reports she made her intention known during a recent visit to the management team of the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA) in Abuja

Popularly called ‘living legend’ or ‘Mama Africa’, Ezeanyaeche is an indigene of Aguata, Anambra state, and is the founder of the ‘Voice for Senior Citizens of Nigeria’ group.

Watch the video below: