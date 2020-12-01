1 hour ago

Special voting will be conducted all over the country today, Tuesday 1 December, 2o2o, with 109,557 persons to take part in the exercise.

The exercise will involve persons from various security services, journalists, staff of the Electoral Commission (EC) and persons on special assignments on the day of the elections across all 275 constituencies nationwide.

Speaking at a media briefing on Monday, the Chairperson of the Electoral Commission (EC), Jean Mensa says all logistics have been sent to the various voting centers.

“The special voting exercise will take place at selected locations in all 275 constituencies on the 1st of December 2020. All is set for the special voting. Our officers have been recruited and trained and stand in readiness to deliver a free, seamless, peaceful and orderly process. All materials have been distributed in sufficient quantities and this included the COVID-19 materials, stringent COVID-19 protocols will be put in place and observed. The Biometric Verification Devices have been prepared and deployed.”

Persons who will be involved in the early voting include personnel of the Ghana Armed Forces, National Intelligence Bureau, National Security, Ghana Immigration Service, Ghana National Fire Service, and Information Services Department.

Others include personnel from the National Ambulance Service, Customs Division of the Ghana Revenue Authority, Prisons Service, Ghana Journalists Association, Ghana Police Service and National Media Commission.

The EC Chairperson also revealed that the commission also expects nearly 100% voter turn out for the special voters.

“As a commission, we expect a near 100-perfect turnout, and we are confident that the outcomes will be peaceful credible orderly seamless and transparent,” she added.

The exercise will start from 0700hours and close at 1700 hours.

The Greater Accra Region has 54 centres, the highest, followed by Ashanti Region, 48, Eastern Region, 34, Central Region 26, Volta Region 21.

The Rest are: Western Region, 19, Northern Region, 18, Upper East Region, 16, Bono Region, 13, Bono East Region 13, Upper West Region 12, Western North Region, nine, Oti Region, eight, Ahafo Region, seven, Savannah Region, seven, and North East Region, six.

A total of 17,029,971 valid voters are expected to vote in the 2020 general elections to choose one of the 12 presidential candidates and Members of Parliament to represent Ghana’s 275 constituencies.