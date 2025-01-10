10th Generation Legion Pro 7i Gaming Laptops: A Leap in Power and Performance

8 hours ago

Lenovo's 10th generation Legion Pro 7i gaming laptops feature cutting-edge RTX 5090 support, Intel Core Ultra processors, and state-of-the-art display technology for an unrivaled gaming experience.

Lenovo Unveils the 10th Generation Legion Pro 7i at CES 2025

Lenovo has once again raised the bar in gaming technology with the unveiling of its 10th generation Legion Pro 7i gaming laptops at CES 2025. Equipped with the latest Nvidia GeForce RTX 5090 graphics card support and Intel Core Ultra processors, the Legion Pro 7i is set to redefine gaming performance and efficiency.

The flagship model boasts a robust cooling system that allows the GPU to operate at an impressive 250W, ensuring seamless gameplay even during resource-intensive tasks. Its advanced power management system dynamically adjusts the processor and graphics card consumption, delivering optimal performance across a variety of gaming scenarios.

Cutting-Edge Hardware for High-End Gaming

At the heart of the Legion Pro 7i lies support for Intel’s flagship Core Ultra 9 275HX processor, which can be paired with up to 64GB of DDR5 6400MHz RAM. This powerhouse is further complemented by a stunning 16-inch WQXGA OLED display with a resolution of 2560×1600 pixels, a 16:10 aspect ratio, and a refresh rate of 240Hz. The panel’s 1ms response time and 500-nit brightness ensure a crystal-clear, lag-free visual experience.

Port options include two USB-C ports, three USB-A ports, and an HDMI 2.1 connection, making the laptop versatile for both gaming and productivity. Despite its advanced specifications, the Legion Pro 7i remains portable, weighing approximately 2.72 kilograms.

The Legion Pro 7i is set to hit shelves in March, with prices starting at $2,399, targeting gamers who demand nothing but the best.

A Broader Range: Legion Pro 5i and Legion Pro 5

For gamers seeking more budget-friendly options, Lenovo has introduced the Legion Pro 5i (Intel) and Legion Pro 5 (AMD) models. Both variants feature Intel Core Ultra 9 275HX and AMD Ryzen 9 9955HX processors, respectively, and are capable of supporting Nvidia RTX 5070 Ti graphics cards. These models offer configurations of up to 64GB RAM and include the same impressive WQXGA display, albeit with a slightly lower 165Hz refresh rate.

The Legion Pro 5i starts at $1,499, while the AMD-based Legion Pro 5 is priced at $1,399. Both are expected to launch in June 2025.

Non-Pro Models for Versatility

Lenovo also announced non-Pro variants of the Legion 7i and Legion 5i, offering a more affordable entry point into the gaming laptop market. These models can accommodate Nvidia RTX 5070 graphics cards and come equipped with OLED panels. The AMD version of the Legion 5i supports Ryzen AI 7 350 processors, further expanding options for gamers.

The Legion 7i starts at $1,599, while the Legion 5i begins at $1,299, ensuring there is a Legion laptop for every gamer’s needs.

Lenovo’s Gaming Legacy Strengthened

With the 10th generation Legion Pro 7i and its accompanying models, Lenovo solidifies its reputation as a leader in gaming technology. The innovative features, advanced hardware, and variety of configurations ensure that every gamer, from casual players to hardcore enthusiasts, can find their perfect match in the Legion series.