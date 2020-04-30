1 hour ago

A total of 113,497 persons have so far been tested for the deadly novel coronavirus in Ghana, latest figures released by the Ghana Health Service Thursday have shown.

Two thousand and seventy-four of those persons have tested positive for the virus which was first detected in Ghana on March 12.

Of the current 2,074 positive cases, 709 of them were detected from routine surveillance while 1,250 were from contact tracing with 115 being those who were on mandatory quarantine.

Seventeen of those persons who health authorities said had various underlying conditions have so far died.

Six more people who have contracted the virus, per the latest data, are in critical condition.

However, 1,839 persons with the virus are currently well and responding to treatment in various facilities and homes, health authorities said.

Meanwhile, the number of recoveries from the virus has also moved up from the previous 188 on Tuesday April 28 to 212.

Accra leads positive cases

The Greater Accra Region continues to maintain the lead in the number of cases recorded since it recorded Ghana’s first two cases on March 12. It currently has 1,795 cases with the Ashanti Region following with 99 cases.

Eastern Region is following closely with 70 cases and Central Region with 21 cases with Oti and Upper East regions sharing the fifth spot with 19 cases apiece.

Volta Region has 16 cases, Northern Region 13, Upper West Region 10, Western Region 9, North East Region 2 and the Western North Region with one case.

Four more regions; Savannah, Bono, Ahafo, Bono East are yet to record any case.

Of the persons who have contracted the disease, 62 per cent are males and 38 per cent females.

Also, majority of them, constituting 88 per cent do not have any travel history suggesting they contracted the virus locally with only 12 per cent having record of international travel.

Source: 3news