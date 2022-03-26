6 hours ago

Twelve underprivileged communities in the Western and Central Regions when it comes to educational infrastructure have each benefited from a new kindergarten school under the Tullow Ghana’s Sustainable Kindergarten Project implemented by Sabre Education.

The last of the communities to benefit from the kindergarten project which is eco-friendly and ensures energy saving is Shama-Abuesi in the Western Region.

Speaking to Citi News at the handing over of the Abuesi KG that comes with all the essential facilities for academic work, the Deputy Managing Director of Tullow Ghana, Cynthia Lumor, said Tullow’s support in educational infrastructure is all to make sure petroleum revenue becomes a catalyst for development in Ghana.

“At Tullow, we believe that a country’s hydrocarbon resources must be a catalyst for socio-economic development and a good education equips our people to participate in the opportunities that the oil and gas industry delivers.”

“That is why we are here to commission this new two-classroom KG facility, which comes with a playground, a canteen, and a washroom for the people of Abuesi. This facility was constructed with sustainable materials and community participation. The goal of this approach is to ensure easy maintenance and collective ownership by the people for whom it is provided“, she said.

While emphasising the importance of delivering the last of the 12 kindergartens under the project in collaboration with Sabre Education, Cynthia Lumor, said both teachers and educational officers have been trained in the Montessori system to prepare a foundation for Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics education.

“In addition to constructing 12 kindergartens in the Western and the Central regions, we trained 31 KG teachers in GES approved pedagogy, equipped 12 headteachers with skills in the management of Montessori system of education and graduated over 2,200 from all 12 KGs; just because we believe that a successful educational career is dependent on our children having solid foundations.”

“Our educational initiatives are intended to develop interest and skills in Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics, STEM, and cuts across kindergarten right up to tertiary level. The Montessori-styled kindergarten project forms the foundation for the development of interest in STEM“, she added.

Welcoming the project, the Headmistress of Abuesi D/A School, Vida Nana Bentum, recounted how difficult it was for Kindergartens to comfortably study before the project and the change Tullow has brought.

“The situation of the kindergarten children of Aboadze-Abuesi DA school was such that they did not have a place they could call their own to comfortably sit to learn and play. The children together with their furniture and teaching and learning resources had always been at the mercy of the weather.”

“This situation made teaching and learning ineffective, and it had also kept some children at home, thereby, reducing enrolment. Teaching and learning resources could not be displayed in the classroom for the children. These among other challenges made my predecessors appeal to Tullow to save our education. We are most grateful that they gladly accepted our request.”

“This project has also attracted most school-going children to the school, and facilitators have travelled to impart knowledge and the children will be happy to be in school. The names of Tullow and Sabre will forever be indelibly imprinted in the minds of children in particular and the community as a whole for this kind gesture“, she said.

Deputy Minister for Energy, Andrew Egyapa Mercer, who graced the commissioning of the Abuesi KG project, reiterated its importance to government educational goals and commended Tullow for its support.

“Let me congratulate Tullow Ghana for implementing this impressive project to give our children a head-start in their educational journey, particularly in the study of Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM). For children from the Western region, this facility will not only be a place to study but help them nurture and develop interests in STEM-related careers.”

“Ghana’s energy sector needs more engineers and technicians with the requisite knowledge to contribute to its development. The Tullow Sustainable Kindergarten project is, therefore, a good foundation for grooming children from an early age to have an interest in STEM education”, he said.

Tony Dogbe, who is the Executive Director of Sabre Education, an international consulting firm, in his appreciation to Tullow Ghana for the collaboration, expressed the hope to continue to work with Tullow to support more communities in the coastal district of the Western Region to have a befitting kindergarten.

He however called for maintenance to sustain the projects.

