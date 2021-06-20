1 hour ago

Parliament on Friday approved 12 more Deputy Ministers of State after three of the nominees were dropped from the report of the Appointments Committee over what the Speaker described as “miscommunication and lack of information” between the leaderships of the House.

The nominees, whose approvals were put on hold by Parliament, were Gifty Twum-Ampofo, Deputy Minister-designate for Education; Amidu Issahaku Chinnia, Deputy Minister-designate for Sanitation and Water Resources; and Diana Asonaba Dapaah, Deputy Minister-designate for Attorney General and Justice.

There was no reason assigned for the deferment of approval of the nominees, but wrangling over one of them, Gifty Twum-Ampofo, prolonged the approval process that started on Thursday evening, thereby forcing the leaders of both the Majority and Minority to go into conclave.

Minority Chief Whip, Mohammed-Mubarak Muntaka, raised preliminary objection to the procedural motion moved by the First Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Joseph Osei-Wusu and seconded by the Deputy Majority Leader, Alexander Afenyo-Markin, asking for amendments to the Committee’s report.

Those who received approval are Andrew Kofi Egyapa-Mercer, Deputy Minister-designate for Energy; John Ntim Fordjour, Deputy Minister-designate for Education; George Mireku Duker, Deputy Minister-designate for Lands and Natural Resources; Kofi Amankwah-Manu, Deputy Minister-designate for Defence; Naana Eyiah Quansah, Deputy Minister-designate for Interior; and Hassan Sulemana Tampuli, Deputy Minister-designate for Transport.

The rest are Dr. John Ampontuah Kumah, Deputy Minister-designate for Finance; Frederick Obeng Adom, Deputy Minister-designate Transport; Mavis Nkansah-Boadu, Deputy Minister-designate for Roads and Highways; Evans Opoku Bobbie, Deputy Minister-designate for Youth and Sports, Mohammed Hardi Tufeiru, Deputy Minister-designate for Food and Agriculture; and Tina Naa Ayeley Mensah, Deputy Minister-designate for Health.

This figure brings to 24 the number of deputy ministers approved so far by Parliament, with 16 more to go.

On Wednesday, 21st April, 2021, President Akufo-Addo submitted to Parliament nominations of a Minister of State and 39 Deputy Minister-designates for consideration and approval in accordance with Article 78 (1) and 79(1) of the Constitution.

Speaker Bagbin subsequently referred the nominations to the Appointment Committee for consideration and report pursuant to Order 172 of the Standing Orders of the House.

He told the newly approved appointees that their primary duties were to the people of Ghana as “the representatives of the people.”

“That is your primary duty. The people elected you to represent them in Parliament. You own that primary duty to the people and to Parliament that given an additional responsibility by His Excellency, the President, is secondary.

“If you decide to sacrifice the mandate and the legitimacy of the people of that of His Excellency the President you do that at your own peril,” the Speaker admonished.

Daily Guide