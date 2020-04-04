1 hour ago

Laboratory test on the twelve Togolese nationals who were kept in isolation in Kumasi, has proved negative for the COVID-19 (coronavirus) disease.

Consequently, they had been handed over to the Ghana Immigration Service (GIS) for the necessary action to be taken.

The foreigners who were travelling from Kwame Oseikrom to Pwalugu missed their transit bus on reaching Race Course, Kumasi, following the partial lockdown of Greater Kumasi, Greater Accra, and Tema.

When information relating to the Togolese’s presence was relayed to the city authorities, the Metropolitan Health Team quickly moved in to keep them in isolation at a private residence, while their samples were taken for the test.

A statement signed by Ms. Henrietta Afia Aboagye Konadu, Public Relations Officer (PRO) for the Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly (KMA), and copied to the Ghana News Agency (GNA), cautioned the public to disregard some social media reports which tended to give contrary account on the COVID-19 status of the said Togolese.

“The said irresponsible publication is not only false, but one maliciously fabricated to cause unnecessary anxiety during this period of national distress,” the statement noted.

It assured that any information concerning COVID-19 would be officially communicated to the public through the right sources.

Source: peacefmonline