3 hours ago

Police have commented on the reported marriage between a 12-year-old and a 63-year-old traditional leader of Nungua, a suburb of Accra.

The issue of the marriage attracted massive public reaction when it was first reported on March 30, 2024; triggering calls for arrest of the 63-year-old and a reversal of the union.

The police reacted to the development for the first time in a statement in the wee hours of April 2, 2024.

Below is the full statement

A 12-YEAR-OLD GIRL ALLEGEDLY MARRIED TO GBORBU WULOMO AND HER MOTHER UNDER POLICE PROTECTION

The Ghana Police Service has identified and located the 12-year-old girl who is alleged to have been married to the 63-year-old Gborbu Wulomo in Nungua, Accra. The girl and her mother are currently under Police protection.

The Ghana Police Service is working with the Ministry of Gender, Children, and Social Protection and the Department of Social Welfare to provide her with the necessary support while the matter is being investigated.

Background

The traditional marriage of the 63-year-old Nuumo Borketey Laweh XXXIII to a 12-year-old girl, Naa Okromo, incurred the wrath of the public with calls for the arrest of the Overlord of the Ga-Dangme States.

The aftermath of the ceremony last Saturday, March 30, sparked public outrage among Ghanaians on social media.

The Gborbu Wulormo has received fierce criticism after the news broke on social media.

Despite these calls, the authorities have justified their decision to marry the 12-year-old girl and alluded it to custom and tradition.

The traditional authority told Starrfm.com.gh that the ceremony was to ward off other men.

The laws of Ghana do not allow the marriage of a person below the age of 18 years.

The Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection is yet to respond to this.

Source: Ghanaweb