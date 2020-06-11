39 minutes ago

Waste management giant, Zoomlion Ghana Limited, in collaboration with the Western Regional Coordinating Council (WRCC), has launched the disinfection and fumigation of military bases and basic schools exercise in Western Region to help fight the coronavirus pandemic.

The mass disinfection and exercise meant to control and prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus on campuses will benefit thirteen (13) military facilities, eleven (11) tertiary institutions and 1,180 basic schools both private and public.

Speaking at the launch, Mr. Kwabena Okyere Darko-Mensah, Western Regional Minister, expressed the hope that the company will do a good work and called on the institutions and organizations to accord them with the needed support it would require for a successful exercise.

“All must be involved, from the households to the churches, to the mosques, to the markets and to all enterprises. Wear a mask when you step out of your home, ensure social distance and keep washing of hands periodically”, he cautioned.

According to him, the commitment of Government to fight the COVID-19 pandemic is clear in all the positive actions of Government which the consistent fumigation and disinfection of facilities is an integral part.

Mr. Abdulai Abdallah, Western Regional Manager of Zoomlion said that his outfit was using 60 sprayers and 50 motorised and knapsack spraying machines with respect to the spraying of the military facilities with about 900 sprayers for the spraying of the tertiary institutions and the basic schools.

He added that the company will bring onboard other partners to assist in the execution of the two weeks exercise.