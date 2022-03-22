2 hours ago

The Asokwa District Court has granted GHS 15,000 bail each with two sureties to 13 members of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Subin Constituency of the Ashanti Region for locking up of the party’s office two weeks ago.

The accused persons who alleged some infractions in the polling station elections locked up the constituency party office in protest, after which they were invited by the Criminal Investigations Department of the Ashanti Regional Police Command and were arraigned.

They were charged with offensive conduct.

The Head of Legal and Prosecution at the Ashanti Regional Police Command, Chief Superintendent Kofi Bladgozi, expressed concern about how some party members take the law into their hands without following laid down procedures to address their concerns.

“There are well-laid down structures where grievances are addressed so you can’t take law into your own hand and cause mayhem. So this is what we want to prevent in the Ashanti Region because we can’t allow that. The party is a well organised party so if you are not happy, there’re structures.”

Counsel for some members of the NPP in the Subin Constituency, Annis Moghtar Mohayideen, wants the police to treat the suspects with civility.

“The charges were read, and we put our pleas before the Court and our bail application was admitted, and the Court granted our bail and prayers. They were supposed to be 14 but only 13 made it. The reason the other one couldn’t make it was because he had not been served. So I want the police to handle the suspects with respect.”

Meanwhile, the case has been adjourned to April 11, 2022.

Source: citifmonline