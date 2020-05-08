Over 50% of these cases were as a result of an outbreak in an industrial facility with 1,300 workers of which 533 have been confirmed positive. Over the same period, 20 more recoveries have been reported.
Bono Region has recorded a case and thus 13 out of 16 regions have reported cases.
Currently, the only regions with no confirmed cases of COVID-19 are the Savannah, Bono East and Ahafo regions.
Regional Breakdown of COVID-19 cases:
Greater Accra – 3,436
Ashanti – 210
Eastern – 96
Central – 58
Western North – 56
Western – 35
Volta – 32
Upper East – 26
Oti – 24
Upper West – 20
Northern – 16
North East Region – 2
Bono – 1
Savanna – 0
Bono East – 0
Ahafo – 0
