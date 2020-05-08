2 hours ago

Ghana’s total count of confirmed COVID-19 cases from the 12th of March to 7th May 2020 stands at 4,012. A total of 18 deaths have been recorded for the same period.

In addition, there have been a total of 323 recoveries. Ghana’s cases under care (active cases) as of 7th May 2020 thus stands at 3,671.

Between the last update on 4th May 2020 and the current update, a total of 921 additional cases have been recorded.

Over 50% of these cases were as a result of an outbreak in an industrial facility with 1,300 workers of which 533 have been confirmed positive. Over the same period, 20 more recoveries have been reported.

Bono Region has recorded a case and thus 13 out of 16 regions have reported cases.

Currently, the only regions with no confirmed cases of COVID-19 are the Savannah, Bono East and Ahafo regions.

Regional Breakdown of COVID-19 cases:

Greater Accra – 3,436

Ashanti – 210

Eastern – 96

Central – 58

Western North – 56

Western – 35

Volta – 32

Upper East – 26

Oti – 24

Upper West – 20

Northern – 16

North East Region – 2

Bono – 1

Savanna – 0

Bono East – 0

Ahafo – 0