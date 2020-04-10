25 minutes ago

A 13-year-old Ghanaian boy, Jecolia Karikari-Prempe, has been killed by a minivan in Loganville, Georgia, after he slipped out of his home, Police in Gwinnett County has said.

According to the mother, the boy with special needs was taking his shower when he left the house.

“When she went to check on him, she found that his tablet was in the garage, and the garage door was open. She drove around looking for him,” wsbtv.com reported.

Jecolia’s mother later called 911 to report of her missing son.

“Once officers arrived, they continued with the search until the accident call came in.

“Investigators believe that Jecolia was attempting to cross Athens Highway around 10:30 p.m. when he was hit by a red minivan. The location of the collision is about 1.3 miles from his home,” the report stated further.

Police say the driver of the minivan will likely not face any criminal charges.

Ghanaweb wishes the Ghanaian family our condolences. May Jecolia's soul rest in peace.

Source: Ghanaweb.com