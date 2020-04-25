2 hours ago

The Accra Regional Police Command has intensified its operation to arrest recalcitrant members of the public who are flouting the social distancing directive as well as perpetuating crime.

Within two days, the police have impounded more than 130 motorbikes and arrested some riders in various parts of Accra for breaching the directive aimed at reducing the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19).

Also, four suspected robbers are currently being held by the police after they were arrested for allegedly attacking some individuals in some streets in parts of Accra.

Caution

Following the lifting of the partial lockdown directive, the police last Wednesday cautioned the general public that its operation to clamp down on people who defied the directive, particularly, on social distancing would continue.

It also said they would continue to look out for criminals, and urged the public to comply with the directives and general law and order.

Operation social distancing

In a special operation, dubbed "Operation Social Distancing," a team of policemen swooped on motorbike riders violating the directive in and around Tudu, the Kwame Nkrumah Circle Interchange, Ministries enclave, UTC, Kimbu and Tema Station, all in Accra.

Briefing the Daily Graphic, the Accra Regional Police Commander, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCOP) Mr Frederick Adu Anim, said motorbike riders were banned from picking a pillion rider in order to observe the social distancing protocol as part of measures to prevent the further spread of the coronavirus.

He said the command observed that almost immediately after the partial lockdown was lifted, some riders began violating the directive and were riding in parts of the city with pillion riders.

Sustained operation

The command therefore embarked on an operation last Wednesday and Thursday with a team of policemen drawn from the Operations Unit and Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of the Regional Command.

The objective, DCOP Adu Anim said, was to arrest motorbike riders who were defying the social distancing directive.

During the operation, he said, some commercial motorbike riders who had stationed their motorbikes at some vantage points were seen calling for passengers and they were arrested.

Some of the motorbike riders, he said, abandoned their motorcycles and bolted on seeing the police during the operation.

Mr Adu Anim said the exercise would take place in the region as all divisional and district commanders had been tasked to replicate it in their areas of responsibilities.

Robbers

Three robbers were arrested by the Amasaman Police, while the fourth suspect was also arrested by the Anyah Police. All the arrests were made yesterday.

The suspects are Munkaila Mahmud ,19, Abbas Haruna, 22, Eric Agyei, 28, and Nasiru Mohammed, 28. An accomplice of Mohammed is currently on the run and being hunted by the police.

Bag snatching

Briefing the Daily Graphic, the Public Relations Officer of the Accra Regional Police Command, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Mrs Effia Tenge, said the three suspects, Mahmud, Haruna and Agyei were arrested at about 12:10a.m. on Friday April 24, 2020 at Peace Village, a suburb of Amasaman, in the Greater Accra Region.

She said the suspects were believed to have trailed their victim while she was walking home from work and attempted to snatch her handbag which contained her valuables.

The victim raised an alarm which attracted some neighbours, including police personnel who came to her rescue.

The suspects were overpowered and arrested by the police and taken to the Amasaman Police Station where they were detained.

Police to the rescue

On the same day at about 1:20a.m, Mrs Tenge said the police in Anyaa, near Ablekuma, arrested Nasiru Mohammed for allegedly attempting to steal from some persons together with his accomplice, now at large.

She said the suspects met their victims at Nii Bortey near the Anyaa Market and demanded money from them.

The suspects, she said, conducted a search on the victims and found nothing so they asked their victims to kneel.

However, one of the victims escaped and met the police patrol team on his way and narrated the incident to them.

The patrol team proceeded to the scene and arrested Nasiru Mohammed but his accomplice escaped.