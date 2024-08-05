3 hours ago

A 15-year-old girl, Constance Mensah, is reported missing in Kasoa Buduburam in the Central Region after she was punished for coming home late after trimming her hair.

The incident was shared on Facebook by a social media influencer, James Annor Tetteh, popularly known as Nana Tea.

He said Constance had gone out to trim her hair on Sunday, July 28, 2024, but returned home late, prompting her family to punish her.

According to her family, Constance took her school bag and some shoes with her, but they are unsure what clothing she was wearing.

“She went out on Sunday to trim her hair, came back late, and was punished for that. Then the next morning, they went to her room to call her to prepare for school, but she wasn’t there. The main entrance was locked, but a window opened. It happened at Kasoa Budumbram Rose Estates. They don’t even know the kind of dress she wore. But she left with her school bag and some school shoes. Her name is Constance, and she is 15 years old," he shared on his timeline.

In recent times, there has been an increase in missing persons in the country, with Missing Ghana, a nonprofit organization that works with the Ghana Police Service and the Department of Social Welfare, stating that 610 people went missing between 2021 and 2023, with the majority being children.

Recent cases include the disappearance of a Level 300 geography student from the University of Ghana who was reported missing on July 21, 2024, and Paulina Lamisi, Women's Organiser of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Tema West constituency, who went missing on July 12, 2024.

Read his Facebook post below: