1 hour ago

A 15-year-old Junior High School student of Ankaful M/A Basic School in Cape Coast, Esi Atta has been killed and dumped in a bush.

The Lady, a twin, was on her way to school Friday morning when she met her untimely death.

No part of her body was chopped off but her blood had been taken.

The uncle of the deceased, Nana Kojo Tawiah in an interview with Kasapa News Yaw Boagyan, said he suspects his niece’s blood was taken for spiritual money (Sakawa).

He charged the police to do their investigation well to ensure that anyone involved in this murder will be arrested.

The Police have since commenced investigations into the matter and have assured that the culprits have been brought to book.