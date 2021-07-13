1 hour ago

The 2021 edition of TV3 Ghana’s Most Beautiful (GMB) pageant kicked off last Sunday with the unveiling of sixteen (16) beautiful models who are taking part in the culture-oriented programme.

The intelligent and elegant ladies are representing all 16 regions of Ghana and will be showcasing their beautiful cultures on the show in the coming weeks.

They were selected after months of auditions across the country.

The GMB pageant remains one of the outstanding beauty platforms in Ghana.

Organised by TV3, the pageant educates the public on the various cultural values and heritage in all regions of the country.

The 16 contestants in the next 13 weeks will take part in the pageant which is under the theme: ‘Rediscovering True Beauty.’

“As a company that believes in excellence, we are not going to relent in our effort to ensure we have the very best of production, and certainly this year should be an improvement of what we have done in previous year,” General Manager for Media General Television, Francis Doku, had said ahead of Sunday’s unveiling.

“I am confident 2021 GMB will give followers of the show and lovers of quality television content a lot to cheer about,” he added.

The unveiling on Sunday was live on TV3 and had splendid performances from contestants with Cookie Tee as the host.