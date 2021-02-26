1 hour ago

A gory road accident has occurred at Akyem Asafo Junction in the Eastern Region Friday morning.

Sixteen (16) passengers have so far been confirmed dead while many others have sustained various degrees of injuries in the fatal accident.

Two transport buses, a Kia Grand Bird bus with registration number GT 5629-18 heading from Accra to Kumasi and a VIP bus with registration number GE 5510-15 from Sankore in the Bono Region to Accra had a head-on collision resulting in the unfortunate accident.

According to eyewitnesses, the Kia Grand Bird bus from Accra to Kumasi was overtaking 4 trucks including a fuel tanker on a hill section of road but sped directly against the VIP bus which was also descending the hill.

The accident happened at around 3:00 am.

More details soon . . .

https://youtu.be/93ONJNn56Rw