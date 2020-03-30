2 hours ago

Sixteen persons have been arrested in Kasoa in the Central Region for failing to give tangible reasons why they were in town during the Covid-19 partial lockdown.

A total of 15 checkpoints have been mounted in the Awutu Senya Municipality to enforce the lockdown.

The operation under the code name Operation Covid Safety is making sure all Ghanaians adhere to the directive for a partial lockdown.

Some essential service providers have been exempted from the exercise, Food vendors, Financial institutions among others are allowed to go about their normal activities.

Some Ghanaians who went through the checkpoints share their experiences with the media.

"I hear no one should go out but someone also told me people are in the market and buying stuff so I decide to go out and buy some foodstuff. I have nothing in my house."

"When I was coming, the police asked me where I'm going and I told them I'm going home. They requested my ID and allowed me to go," another resident added.

Partial lockdown in Accra, Kasoa, Tema and Kumasi begins today

he partial lockdown announced by President Akufo-Addo in Accra, Kasoa, Tema and Kumasi has begun today, March 30.

There will be restrictions on the movement of persons in the Greater Accra Metropolitan Area (GAMA, which include Awutu Senya East and the Greater Kumasi Metropolitan Area and contiguous districts, for a period of two (2) weeks or 14 days subject to review.

Residents in these affected areas are expected to stay at home but can come out for some essential services.