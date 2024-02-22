1 hour ago

Nathan Bawuah died after he was stabbed several times in Hackney

The Stratford Magistrate Court in the UK on Wednesday, February 21, 2024, charged a 17-year-old boy with murder.

The arrest and charge of the 17-year-old is in connection with the murder of another 17-year-old, Nathan Bawuah, who is believed to be Ghanaian.

According to a news report by standard.co.uk, Nathan Bawuah died in the hospital after he was stabbed several times by the accused person in East London.

British police have said that the incident happened on Saturday, February 17, 2024, on Hackney Road in East London around 11:00 pm.

“This (charge) relates to an incident in Hackney Road, E2 on Saturday, 17 February when 17-year-old Nathan Bawuah died after being stabbed.

“Nathan’s family has been informed and continues to receive support from specialist officers,” part of a statement by the police reads.

The police indicated that they arrested the suspect on Monday, February 19, 2024.

Though the report did not state the nationality of the victim, he bears the Ghanaian name Bawuah.

Also, a Ghanaian woman who resides in London has said that Nathan Bawuah had Ghanaian parents.

The woman was lamenting the recent spike in the death of Ghanaians living abroad in a viral video.

She wondered why the parents of the deceased would allow him to ride a bicycle through Hackney, which she indicated was a dangerous community, at 11:00 pm.

The woman called on Ghanaians living abroad to pay more attention to their kids and not focus too much on their jobs and having fun.