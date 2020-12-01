1 hour ago

The Electoral Commission (EC) has indicated that a total number of 17,027,641 electorates are eligible to exercise their franchise during the December 7 presidential and parliamentary elections.

The number of valid voters was captured by the EC in its compilation exercise earlier this year.

Per the breakdown of the total number of electorates, Greater Accra had the highest number of 3,528, 996 valid voters.

The Ashanti Region had a total number of 3,019,178 valid voters ahead of the general elections making it the second-highest region with eligible electorates.

North East and Savannah Region had the lowest number of electorates.

The total number of eligible voters for both regions are 289,529 and 298,404 respectively.

In the year 2016, the number of registered voters were 15,712,499.

Over the last four years, the number of electorates qualified to cast their votes has increased by 1,315,142.