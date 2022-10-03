6 hours ago

Smiles were put on the faces of about 18 maternal mothers and their babies of the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit, NICU, of the Eastern Regional Hospital, Koforidua who have no money to foot their medical bills after service delivery.

This became a big challenge to them as they had no money hope on how to settle their bills. But through the kabaka foundation, they've been rescued from their debts and now been discharged.

Many other Maternal Mothers and their babies also recieved supports as well when the CEO of the Kabaka Foundation, a charity organization, Nana Owiredu Wadie settled their bills and also distributed items to them to commemorate his birthday.

He settled the debt of 17 thousand Ghana cedis of some 17 mothers and their babies who have been discharged but are unable to fully settle their hospital bills.

The Kabaka Foundation is a charitable organization that believes in spreading the love of God by putting smiles on the faces of the needy and the underprivileged in the society through impactful social interventions and projects focused on orphans, nursing mothers, street children, the sick and vulnerable in society.

For the past six years, the Kabaka Foundation has been extending a helping hand to the Eastern Regional Hospital in Koforidua.

Currently, the foundation is single handedly constructing a one-storey ultra-modern Neonatal Intensive Care Unit, NICU, at a cost of GHc 1.9 million for the hospital which is about 60 percent completed.

For his birthday this year which falls on September, Nana Owiredu Wadie who is also the Nkosuohene of Kwahu- Nkwatia through his foundation donated some items to the maternity mothers and babies of the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit, NICU, of the Hospital.

The items included diapers, baby wipes, toilet papers, cartons of milo and milk, bottled water and drinks.

The foundation as well donated two table-top refrigerators and two microwave ovens to be used by patients who will be admitted at the special wards of the unit which was renovated and expanded by the Kabaka foundation last year and was adopted and named “Yaa Boatemaa Special Wards” after the mother of Nana Owiredu Wadie.

Dr Arko Akoto-Ampaw is the Medical Director of the Hospital also commended Nana Owiredu Wadie the Nkosuohene of Kwahu- Nkwatia for the gusture always and wished him well.

He also thanked him for the ongoing project which Nana Owiredu Wadie is putting up to ease the burden and the pressure at the NICU and pray it come to pass.

Madam Yaa Ansaa a mother of Two, and of Koforidua who initiated this annual support for underprivileged mothers and Babies at the hospital on behalf of the beneficiary mothers also commended the foundation for their support that have made significant impact on the lives of maternal mothers after delivery.

She said this has led to the discharge of many mothers who used to be detained in the facility after service reduced drastically and pray that Nana Owiredu Wadie will continue to support maternal mothers to be relieved after delivery.

Called on all and sundry to pray for Nana Owiredu Wadie.