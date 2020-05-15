1 hour ago

President of Division One League side, Techiman City Fc Mr. Charles Kwadwo Ntim popularly known in football circles as Mickey Charles has registered his displeasure about the 'congress agreed' and 'Statutes backed' 18-Club National Division League set to be rolled out by the Ghana Football Association(GFA).

Ghana's football governing body, on Thursday announced that its Executive Council has taken a decision to form a 5-member committee for the implementation of the transitional provision on the number of participating clubs in the National Division One League.

According to the GFA, the decision to set up the advisory committee is in compliance with Article 81(6) of the Association's Statutes 2019.

Article 81(6) of the GFA statutes states as follows: “The number of delegates representing the Division One League shall be reduced to 18 (down from the current 48) at the latest by the end of the second football season following the adoption of these Statues.”

But reacting on the matter on Kumasi based OTEC FM, the outspoken football administrator describe the change in the format of Ghana's second tier league as a 'non-starter'.

"I remember at the congress, we agreed to Two or Three years but as you know me, I raised a lot of issues because I thought it wasn't the right thing to do now." Mickey Charles said.

"What is so different about our current division one, it has been grouped into zones which in other way round clubs represent their regions every year.

"Imagine how difficult it will be for a team like Paga Crocodile traveling to play Accra City or Kpondo Heart of Lions.

"Why are we planning to play 18-Clubs National Division One League while clubs keep complaining about hardship and lack of sponsorship?. I feel the 18-Clubs national division one league is a non-starter," he concluded.