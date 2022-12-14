19 minutes ago

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) will organize a one-day training workshop for Referee Assessors on Friday, December 16, 2022.

Eighteen selected Referee Assessors will undergo training on how to use the competition management system effectively and the key roles of a Referee Assessor.

The Competition Management System is a digital software that is used across the world to manage competitions. The software is also used to create fixture lists, allocate venues, match officials and build squads simpler than ever.