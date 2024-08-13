3 hours ago

18-year-old lady has allegedly been murdered at Nkawkaw Krofofrom in the Kwahu West Municipality of the Eastern Region.

The deceased, who name was only given as Adwoa was allegedly killed by her lover, Kwaku Siaw.

Information gathered by Adom News correspondent Akwasi Dwamena indicates that, the suspect, a washing bay attendant is currently at large.

Parents of the suspect said their son and the deceased were living peaceful with their two children.

They therefore did not understand what might have prompted their son to commit such a heinous crime.

“They normally fought, but on the fateful day, nothing seemed wrong between them, so we don’t understand why this happened,” the father bemoaned.

Some of their neighbours also expressed shock, noting that the couple had been living in peace and could not fathom what could have triggered such tragic act.