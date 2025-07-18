3 hours ago

Ghanaian students at the University of Memphis are calling for urgent intervention from President John Mahama and his running mate, Prof. Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang, as they face an escalating academic crisis.

Fred Awuku Budu Opoku-Asamoah, Acting Leader of the student group, revealed that 181 students are at risk of eviction and losing their academic standing due to unpaid tuition fees.

In an interview on Citi Eyewitness News on Thursday, July 17, Opoku-Asamoah explained the severity of the situation.

“The current state of affairs of 181 Ghanaian students at the University of Memphis is nothing to write home about,” he said in an interview on Citi Eyewitness News on Thursday, July 17.

“The management of the university, through a circular dated July 14, 2025, informed us to vacate our rooms by August 9, 2025, at 12 noon. Furthermore, our registration for Fall 2025 has already been dropped as of July for non-payment of school fees.”

The affected students are on government-sponsored scholarships and now face the risk of eviction and disrupted education unless immediate financial intervention is made.

“We are making a passionate appeal to His Excellency John Dramani Mahama and Her Excellency Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang to intervene to salvage the situation. As it stands, we are stranded and don’t know where to go if we are evicted come August 9,” Opoku-Asamoah pleaded.