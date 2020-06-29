3 hours ago

The victim says the officer flogged her with their belts

A 19-year-old female resident of Denu in the Ketu South Municipality of the Volta region, Agbolosu Afi has been physically assaulted by military men who were deployed to guard the Ketu South boarder.

According to the Paramount Chief of Aflao Traditional area, Togbe Fiti Adzongagaga V, the lady who lives in Denu but schools in Lome, Togo, was beaten by some military and immigration officials on the Sekpe boarder on Monday, 29 June 2020.

Speaking at a press conference held in Aflao to express his displeasure with the security tension in the area, the Chief condemned the action of the Military men.

He noted that if government fails to withdraw the men in the area, his people will rise against them.

Speaking to Class News’ Volta Regional Correspondent Albert Kuzor, Agbolosu Afi explained that, she is a Ghanaian who lives with her family in Denu in the Ketu South Municipality but is enrolled in High School in Lome, Togo.

She said, on her way to school around 8am, some Military and Immigration officers prevented her, together with her brother who was accompanying her from crossing into Lome.

She said, the officers removed their belts and started beating them up.

She was later sent back home.

The 19-year-old indicated that, since Togo reopened its schools, commuting to school daily has been a struggle with Ghana’s borders still shut and the recent deployment of security personnel to the area has also been another challenge, impeding her access to education.