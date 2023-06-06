2 hours ago

Laura Eleme Edwards, a brilliant 19-year-old girl, and Ghana's Representative at the 10th Anniversary of the International Bar Association's International Criminal Court Moot Court Competition (IBA ICCMCC) has cited the former Chief Justice of Ghana, Her Ladyship Georgina Theodora Wood, the former Attorney General, Marietta Brew Appiah-Oppong, and the versatile lawyer Benedicta Quashigah, as her role models in the law fraternity.

Laura said, "I always pray to God to grant me a long life to take after my role models, whom I've mentioned.

Information gathered by our news team indicates that lawyer Benedicta Quashigah is a dual-qualified lawyer and has won certain awards during her university education days.

Laura, the product of Keta High School, noted in an interview that she was inspired by lawyer Benedicta and her parents to learn assiduously to achieve her dreams of becoming a great lawyer.

"I would like to use this platform to show profound gratitude to my parents and lawyer Benedicta for their unflappable inspiration and motivation. God used them to bring me this far. They made me understand that education is key to achieving success, so I'm always influenced by these words.

The brilliant girl who took her WASSCE during her second year at Keta Senior High School in 2020 passed with good grades and got admission to GIMPA in 2021.She is now in her third year at GIMPA.

Laura is currently at the 10th Anniversary of the International Bar Association's International Criminal Court Moot Court Competition (IBA ICCMCC), being held at Leiden University in the Hague, Netherlands.

The competition admits written submissions for legal defenses for three parties (defence, prosecution, and government or victims in certain circumstances) based on the facts concerning gray areas of law.

This year's competition is centered on ecocide and matters relating to the funded secession of a region of a state by the perpetrator's state of nationality.

Ms. Laura Eleme Edwards is representing the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA) and Ghana as a whole.