1 hour ago

Minister for Works and Housing, Francis Asenso-Boakye, has disclosed that the government as part of efforts to deal with perennial flooding in the capital and other flood prone areas of the country, has constructed 19 kilometres (km) of drains and further excavated, re-channelled and maintained approximately 1,000km under the Drainage and Flood Management Programme.

Speaking at a Press Briefing in Accra on Sunday, June 27, 2021, he said this forms part of several interventions by the government to heighten the country’s resilience to flooding and mitigate flood risk in the country.

“I am happy to inform you that though the Drainage and Flood Management Programme though still ongoing, has culminated in a reduction in the incidence of flooding since 2019. Altogether, the programme has completed the construction of 19 km drains while approximately 1,000 km of drains have been excavated, rechanneled and maintained across the country towards reducing the perennial floods,” he said.

Providing details on the construction so far, the Bantama legislator said the 19 km of drains include the Kwesimintim drainage project, Haatso drainage project, Madina Reco and Culvert drainage project, Adenta drainage project and the Agbogba Culvert project among others with the government investing GHS 450 million in the last four years to mitigate the incidence of flood in the country.

Meanwhile, the Ghana Meteorological Agency forecast for June, July and August this year predicted some moderate to heavy thunderstorms particularly for the middle to northern sectors of the country.

Providing updates on the country’s preparedness, Mr. Asenso-Boakye said his outfit is programmed to implement the 2021 National Flood Control Programme that will help curb flooding and provide a quick response to flooding in the country.