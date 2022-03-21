2 hours ago

Former Foreign Affairs Minister in the erstwhile President Kuffour's administration, Mr. Akwasi Osei Adjei has indicated that the Akufo-Addo led government never promised to build a factory in every district under the 1D-1F program.

Prior to the 2016 election, the then presidential candidate for the New Patriotic Part (NPP), Nana Akufo-Addo in his campaign promised the establishment of one factory in each of the District in Ghana.

After two year of his second term in office, many Ghanaians are questioning the whereabout of the factories he (Nana Addo) promised.

But Osei Agyei in an interview on Oyerepa TV monitored by GhanaGuardian.com, said President Akufo-Addo's intension of the 1D-1F was not to build a factory at each district.

According to the former Ejisu-Juaben MP, Ghanaians did not understand the point he (President Akufo-Addo) made.

“Akufo-Addo said he will make an easy was for businessmen to build the factories. We said one district one factory but its not him who will build the factory,'' he said.

"The policy is that, people will come to government with their business ideas and if it is loan government provides so u can employ others" he explained.

He stressed that government does not create jobs, It makes the enable environment for the business.

Source: Ghanaguardian.com