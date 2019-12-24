23 minutes ago

On the sidelines of the National Delegates Conference of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) its volunteer group NPP Loyal Ladies distributed products from some factories benefiting from some One district One factory (1D1F) initiative by the NPP government.

A leader of the NPP Loyal Ladies, Miss Riftka Ayim, said the group distributed Eku juice and potatoes bread and chops from Casa de Ropa.

She was very excited as to how Ghanaians had accepted the Ghanaian brands.

She expressed the hope that the demand for the products would be sustained.

Marketing

Ms Ayim said patrons at the rally who tasted the products urged other factories to embark on a robust marketing strategy so that Ghanaians would know that the NPP government was working to fully industrialise the economy.