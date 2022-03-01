2 hours ago

The first batch of Ghanaian nationals, mostly students evacuated from Ukraine amid unrest caused by the Russian invasion, are expected to arrive in Ghana later this morning.

The government has been facilitating processes for citizens to be evacuated through neighbouring border countries by land since the Ukrainian airspace has been shut.

Government has already has scheduled a meeting later today, Tuesday, with relatives of affected Ghanaians in Ukraine to address them on efforts to get them back to Ghana safely.

Russian forces began attacking Ukraine early on Thursday morning.

Its President, Vladimir Putin, announced the military operation at dawn despite calls for de-escalation from world leaders.

There have been reports of explosions near major Ukrainian cities, including its capital, Kyiv.

Recent tensions have stemmed from Russia’s opposition to Ukraine’s moves towards European institutions like Nato and the EU.

Source: citifmonline