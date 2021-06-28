1 hour ago

Police in the Northern Region have arrested two suspects in connection with the killing of the driver of the District Chief Executive (DCE) for Karaga district, Alhassan Yabdow.

The Northern regional police commander, COP Timothy Yoosa Bonga, speaking to journalists at Regional Police Headquarters in Tamale, said the suspects were arrested by police patrol team who were on duty on the Karaga stretch.

According to COP Bonga, a locally manufactured pistol and ammunition were retrieved from the two suspects. The suspects were riding a motorbike around the Yamo- Karaga area.

The suspects are on remand while investigations are ongoing.

The driver, Ziblim Issah, was from the Northern regional capital, Tamale to the district capital, Karaga last month and the gunmen gunned him down at Yamo-Karaga near Karaga for unknown reason.

Police suspect that the perpetrators picked some documents belonging to the DCE from the car after killing the driver because the documents in the DCE’s official vehicle were disorganised.

Police in the region later offered GHS10, 000 for information that will lead to the arrest of the suspects.