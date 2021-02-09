2 hours ago

Two persons were killed while two others got injured following a head-on collision involving two unregistered motorcycles on the Wenchi-Wurompo-Akete-Nwoase road.

The accident happened at about 5:15 p.m. last Sunday.

Mallam Nje, the rider of one of the motorcycles and the rider of the other who is yet to be identified are the two who died in the crash.

The two others who were on the motorcycle together with the deceased Nje; Veronica Okrah, 21 and Hannah Marfo, 22; both hairdresser apprentices who survived the accident, had fractured limbs and fractures in other parts of their bodies.

Ill-fated trip

"We came for a programme at Tohaba, a suburb of Wenchi and Mallam Nje told us to accompany him to another programme,"Ms Okrah told the police on her hospital bed at the Wenchi Methodist Hospital.

She explained that even though they did not know anything about the programme, they obliged to accompany him.

"Before we realised, we were involved in this accident but what triggered the accident we don't know," Okrah stated.

The bodies of the deceased have been deposited at the Wenchi Methodist Hospital awaiting autopsy and preservation.

The Wenchi Motor Traffic and Transport Department (MTTD) of the Ghana Police Service has begun an investigation to know what caused the accident.