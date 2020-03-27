1 hour ago

The Tesano police in Accra are holding two Nigerians for allegedly stealing two brand new Nissan pickups belonging to the Ministry of Regional Reorganization and Development.

The suspects are Prince Okafor, 36, and Augustine Okafor, 25.

According to the police, two of their accomplices who aided them in the crime have also been identified as Okoboi Jude Iweanya, a washing bay attendant, and one Obina, both of whom are currently at large.

The Accra Regional Police Commander, DCOP Frederick Adu Anim, who confirmed the arrest to DGNonline, said the vehicles were sent to Dele Johnson Washing Bay for cleaning when the suspects stole them.

He said on March 24, 2020 around 5:30 am, the Tesano police, during their routine snap checks at a spot near Achimota Neoplan Station, arrested Prince Okafor and Augustine Okafor driving the two unregistered brand new Nissan Hardbody pickups.

He said the suspects had stolen the vehicles from the washing bay at Community 16 Junction in Tema.

“When a search was conducted on the suspects, police discovered one Tecno phone, one Lenovo phone, one itel and Nokia phones and a Federal Republic of Nigeria Passport with number A05179065 issued in the name of Okoboi Jude Iweanya,” he disclosed.

The police commander said investigations revealed that 12 Nissan Hardbody pickups were procured through SVANI Ltd for the Ministry of Regional Reorganization and Development, which were yet to be delivered.

He said the importing company on March 23, 2020 sent all the 12 vehicles to Dele Johnson Washing Bay at Community 16 Junction for cleaning after which it would be delivered to the said ministry.

He maintained that while the vehicles were at the washing bay, suspect Okoboi Jude Iweanya, a washing bay attendant, together with another identified only as Obina and the arrested suspects, stole two of the vehicles.

“SVANI Ltd has come to identify the two unregistered vehicles as being part of the fleet of the 12 they sent to Dele Johnson Washing Bay for cleaning,” he added.

He revealed that the owner of the washing bay, Dele Johnson, was also picked up by the police to assist in their investigations.

DGN