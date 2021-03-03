1 hour ago

Three persons have been involved in a fatal road accident.

The three were aboard a motor bike from Akuapem Otareso near Adawso in the Akuapem North Municipality and crashed with a Hyundai H100 commercial vehicle.

According to eye witnesses, the motor bike rider sped without observing the traffic light rules and run directly into the Hyundai vehicle with registered number GT 5964-11 which was also returning from Koforidua to the Adawso township.

Two persons on the motor bike suddenly caught fire while the rider together with the bus driver escaped with some injuries. They have been admitted at the Koforidua Regional Hospital.

The cause of the fire is not yet known.