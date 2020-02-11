51 minutes ago

Two persons have been sentenced to a total of 36 months imprisonment by the Enchi District Magistrate court on charges of conspiracy to commit a crime and causing harm.

The two, Joel Arthur alias Gasmiller, 21 and Richard Ayiwah alias Party, 20 were sentenced to 24 and 12 months respectively.

Both pleaded not guilty but the court presided over by his worship Eric Baah Boateng found them guilty at the end of the trial.

Prosecuting, Detective Inspector Joseph Kwadwo Agyare told the court that the complainant Solomon Tsordzi is a farmer while Joel is unemployed, Richard, an illegal miner and Kwadie now at large are friends and reside in Yiwabra Nkwanta in the Aowin Municipality.

The prosecution said two weeks ago, Joel and his friends were suspected by a group of citizens in Yiwabra town of siphoning diesel from a shop belonging to one Samuel Norgbodzi.

He said the owner had earlier reported an ongoing diesel theft to the chief of the community and thereafter organized intelligence agents to monitor the activities of the convicts.

He said on November 16, last year, at about 0730 hours, Joel was spotted with some quantity of diesel which one of the intelligent agents suspected to have been stolen, so he was apprehended.

He said as a resulted of the arrest a misunderstanding ensued between the intelligent agents and the town folks.

Inspector Agyare said the complainant upon hearing the news proceeded to the crime scene where he met Joel and his friends assaulting his brother by name Edoe with a matchet and other offensive weapons, he intervened and managed to rescue his brother.

Source: myjoyonline