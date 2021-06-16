39 minutes ago

Two STC drivers are fear Dead whilst 6 passengers sustained injuries after the STC bus run into a Trailer packed at the road side.

According to the police, suspect driver Abdul Raman Haruna age 45 years was driving a MAN Diesel Articulated truck with registration number GC 7150-11 from Kumasi direction towards Accra.

On reaching a section of the road at Akim Asafo about 0000 hours, the truck developed a mechanical fault.

The driver abandoned the truck on the road without informing the nearest Police station. At about 0230 hours, suspect driver Victor Quest now deceased aged about 60 years was driving Intercity STC Scania Marcopolo bus with registration number GE 8136-16 with passengers on board from Kumasi direction towards Accra run into the rear portion of the faulty truck.

Deceased driver Victor Quest and his second driver Joshua Tay died on the spot.

The bodies were removed from the bus and deposited at Suhum Government Hospital mortuary for preservation and autopsy.

The injured passengers including the Police escorts No. 46031 G/Cpl. Felix Appiah were rushed to Kibi Government Hospital Hospital for treatment.

Accident vehicles were towed from the road to a safer place for free flow of traffic.