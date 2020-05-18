1 hour ago

Two suspected armed robbers have been gunned down in a shootout with the police, at Dansoman Exhibition, in Accra.

One other accomplice, identified as Kwame Yeboah, who sustained gunshot wounds, has been arrested by the police to assist in investigations.

The Accra Regional Police Commander, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCOP) Fredrick Adu Anim, who disclosed this to the Ghanaian Times in Accra, yesterday, said the deceased were yet to be identified.

He said the police retrieved one locally manufactured pistol, two BB live cartridges and a Kia Morning Vehicle from the suspects.

DCOP Fredrick Adu Anim, said on May 8, at about 2a.m, the Accra Regional Police Command had information that a white Kia vehicle with registration number GE 2269-20 was snatched from the owner at gun point at Ablekuma CP, Accra.

The police commander stated that the suspects hired the vehicle at Baah Yard and attacked the victim and snatched the vehicle at Ablekuma CP.

DCOP Anim said the police patrol team encountered the armed robbers, who were on board the car, at Odorkor Busia Junction, Accra.

He said the armed robbers sped off, and the police chased them, resulting in exchange of gunfire in which Yeboah sustained gunshot wounds on the right leg, and the two accomplices escaped.

DCOP Anim said the police trailed the two robbers to their hideout at Dansoman exhibition, and another exchange of fire ensued and they (robbers) sustained gunshot wounds.

“Both suspects were rushed to the Police Hospital for treatment, but they were pronounced dead on arrival and the bodies were taken to the same hospital mortuary,” the police commander added.

He said the police have already arrested some armed robbers and retrieved two Toyota Corolla, two Toyota Yaris, two Daewoo Matrix cars, two Car Kia Morning and a Kia Picanto from the suspects.

DCOP Anim appealed to people, who have fallen victim to armed robbery and scam, to contact the Accra Regional Police Command.