Police on Monday, 7th August 2023, arrested two people for engaging in examination malpractice at the Dunkwa Secondary Technical Centre in the Upper Denkyira East Municipality in the Central Region.

The two suspects, Albert Adu-Gyan and Yaw Adadai, tutors of PEEBLE Calvary and Oxford Santech schools respectively, were arrested when they attempted to smuggle into the examination hall some solved examination questions to candidates writing this year’s Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) at the centre.

Items retrieved from the two suspects include two mobile phones and solved questions on two separate papers.

Both suspects are in custody and will be put before court.

“We would like to caution the public against indulging in examination malpractices in the ongoing BECE as the police will arrest any persons found involved in such practices,” police said in a statement.

Source: citifmonline