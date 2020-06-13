20 hours ago

Ghanaian Legend, Asamoah Gyan has opened up on his memories from the 2010 World Cup in South Africa, describing the tournament on African’s soil a decade ago as the turnaround in his career.

The former Udinese and Sunderland attacker was at the peak of his career back then, scoring three goals as the Black Stars reached the their first ever quarter finals of the World Cup, becoming only the third African country to achieve the feat.

Speaking in an interview 10 years on, Gyan revealed that the World Cup made him a household name despite his exploits before the 2010 showpiece.

“Honestly, it changed my life,” he told Tv3.

“I always say the 2010 year was the best year in my career. Everything I did was working, even I came to music I had so many awards, businesses was working, I was having contracts, winning awards, my whole life changed,” he added

“I became an icon and everybody saw in the whole world and even in the tournament I was in the top three, I was on top of the world and leaving the life I wanted,” he continued.

“I started the form from 2009 entering 2010 through to the World Cup so I was in top shape physically, mentally. So I was enjoying my football, scoring goals.

“Obviously the World Cup made me a household name. In Ghana everybody knew who I was but this World Cup made me very very famous and everywhere I went everybody knew me.”