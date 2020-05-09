3 hours ago

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has reiterated that the 2019/20 football season remains on hold due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The season has, since March 16, 2020, been suspended until further notice following government’s ban on all public gatherings.

The Executive Council at its meeting on Tuesday, May 5, 2020 decided that the status quo remains, stating that the Association is in various engagements with Government, the Ministry of Health, the Ghana Health Service, the Ministry of Youth and Sports, the GFA Medical Committee, CAF and FIFA.

The Executive Council further decided that the Association will continue to monitor the situation and would revisit it on June 30, 2020 after a careful assessment and evaluation of the issue and to take further decisions.

The GFA says it will consider all the factors at the time and take all the necessary decisions to ensure the safety of all participants and the smooth completion of the season.