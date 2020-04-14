Here is a compilation of some vital statistics from the first fifteen games of the 2019/20 Ghana Premier League.
It ranges from matches played in each week, the number of goals scored, drawn games, home and away wins and overall statistics.
In all, 133 games were played in the first fifteen weeks of the competition with two outstanding fixtures - King Faisal vs Hearts of Oak and Inter Allies vs Asante Kotoko.
Two hat-tricks were recorded - Yahaya Mohammed of Aduana Stars and Benjamin Bernard Boateng of Elmina Sharks are the two players to score hat-tricks in the campaign. The season has also seen 25 braces from different players.
In all, 277 goals were scored in the 133 games, averaging 2 goals per match.
Aduana Stars lead the 18-team league table with 28 points.
Below is a breakdown of statistics in the first fifteen matches of the first round of the 2019/20 Ghana Premier League campaign:
133 Games
277 Goals
93 Wins
60 Home wins
33 Away wins
40 Draws
127 First Half Goals
150 Second Half Goals
41 Penalties
12 Expulsions (Red cards)
Highest Scoring week 1: 25 goals
Lowest scoring week 11: 14 goals
8 Penalties were awarded in week 8, the highest so far (20% of total penalties) awarded
Week 1 recorded the highest win with 8
Week 9 with the lowest wins of 4
Week 10 with the highest first-half goals
Week 1 with the highest second-half goals of 16
Only week 7 didn't record any penalty
TOP SCORERS CHART
PLAYER CLUB GOALS Adebayor Victorien Zakari Inter Allies 12
Yahaya Mohammed Aduana Stars 11
Prince Opoku Agyemang Medeama SC 10
Elvis Kyei Baffuor Liberty Professionals 8
Prince Adu Kwabena Bechem United 8
Ibrahim Osman King Faisal 8
Benjamin Bernard Boateng Elmina Sharks 7
Samuel Armah Inter Allies 6
Kofi Kordzi Hearts of Oak 6
Abubakar Seidu Ebusua Dwarfs 6
HAT-TRICK HEROES
PLAYER CLUB OPPONENT Yahaya Mohammed Aduana Stars Inter Allies
Benjamin Bernard Boateng Elmina Sharks Berekum Chelsea
BRACE HEROES
PLAYER CLUB OPPONENT
Augustine Owusu Elmina Sharks Dreams FC
Prince Opoku Agyemang Medeama SC Legon Cities
George Ansong Liberty Professionals Inter Allies
Seidu Abubakar Ebusua Dwarfs King Faisal
Benjamin Afutu Hearts of Oak Great Olympics
Cephas Doku Legon Cities WAFA
Konadu Yiadom WAFA AshantiGold
Stephen Amankona Berekum Chelsea King Faisal
Yahaya Mohammed Aduana Stars Liberty Profs
Elvis Kyei-Baffour Liberty Professionals Aduana Stars
Mubarak Alhassan Liberty Professionals Aduana Stars
Kofi Kordzi Hearts of Oak Bechem United
Victorien Adebayor Inter Allies B. Chelsea
Osman Ibrahim King Faisal Great Olympics
Emmanuel Clottey Great Olympics King Faisal
Victorien Adebayor Inter Allies Eleven Wonders
Seidu Abubakar Ebusua Dwarfs Aduana Stars
Diawusie Taylor Karela United Legon Cities
Samuel Armah Inter Allies King Faisal
Abdul Mugeese Zakari Eleven Wonders Karela United
Prince Adu Kwabena Bechem United King Faisal
Yahaya Mohammed Aduana Stars King Faisal
Prince Opoku Agyemang Medeama SC Hearts of Oak
Emmanuel Gyamfi Asante Kotoko Legon Cities
Emmanuel Ocran Dreams FC King Faisal
Please be reminded that these statistics are without two games:
King Faisal vs. Accra Hearts of Oak
Inter Allies vs. Asante Kotoko
Source: ghanafa.org
