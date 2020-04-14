Here is a compilation of some vital statistics from the first fifteen games of the 2019/20 Ghana Premier League.

It ranges from matches played in each week, the number of goals scored, drawn games, home and away wins and overall statistics.
In all, 133 games were played in the first fifteen weeks of the competition with two outstanding fixtures - King Faisal vs Hearts of Oak and Inter Allies vs Asante Kotoko.

Two hat-tricks were recorded - Yahaya Mohammed of Aduana Stars and Benjamin Bernard Boateng of Elmina Sharks are the two players to score hat-tricks in the campaign. The season has also seen 25 braces from different players.

In all, 277 goals were scored in the 133 games, averaging 2 goals per match.

Aduana Stars lead the 18-team league table with 28 points.

Below is a breakdown of statistics in the first fifteen matches of the first round of the 2019/20 Ghana Premier League campaign:

133 Games

277 Goals

93 Wins

60 Home wins

33 Away wins

40 Draws

127 First Half Goals

150 Second Half Goals

41 Penalties

12 Expulsions (Red cards)

Highest Scoring week 1: 25 goals

Lowest scoring week 11: 14 goals

8 Penalties were awarded in week 8, the highest so far (20% of total penalties) awarded

Week 1 recorded the highest win with 8

Week 9 with the lowest wins of 4

Week 10 with the highest first-half goals

Week 1 with the highest second-half goals of 16

Only week 7 didn't record any penalty

TOP SCORERS CHART

PLAYER                                         CLUB                                    GOALS        Adebayor Victorien Zakari         Inter Allies                                  12

Yahaya Mohammed                    Aduana Stars                               11

Prince Opoku Agyemang            Medeama SC                               10

Elvis Kyei Baffuor                         Liberty Professionals                8

Prince Adu Kwabena                   Bechem United                            8

Ibrahim Osman                            King Faisal                                    8

Benjamin Bernard Boateng        Elmina Sharks                             7

Samuel Armah                              Inter Allies                                    6

Kofi Kordzi                                     Hearts of Oak                               6

Abubakar Seidu                            Ebusua Dwarfs                             6

HAT-TRICK HEROES

PLAYER                                        CLUB                           OPPONENT         Yahaya Mohammed                   Aduana Stars                     Inter Allies

Benjamin Bernard Boateng       Elmina Sharks                   Berekum Chelsea

BRACE HEROES

PLAYER                                 CLUB                                    OPPONENT

Augustine Owusu               Elmina Sharks                       Dreams FC

Prince Opoku Agyemang  Medeama SC                          Legon Cities

George Ansong                  Liberty Professionals              Inter Allies

Seidu Abubakar                Ebusua Dwarfs                         King Faisal

Benjamin Afutu         Hearts of Oak                                 Great Olympics

Cephas Doku                       Legon Cities                                 WAFA

Konadu Yiadom                 WAFA                                           AshantiGold

Stephen Amankona          Berekum Chelsea                        King Faisal

Yahaya Mohammed     Aduana Stars                                Liberty Profs

Elvis Kyei-Baffour    Liberty Professionals                   Aduana Stars

Mubarak Alhassan     Liberty Professionals                   Aduana Stars

Kofi Kordzi                 Hearts of Oak                               Bechem United

Victorien Adebayor   Inter Allies                                    B. Chelsea

Osman Ibrahim         King Faisal                                  Great Olympics

Emmanuel Clottey          Great Olympics                     King Faisal

Victorien Adebayor        Inter Allies                            Eleven Wonders

Seidu Abubakar              Ebusua Dwarfs                            Aduana Stars

Diawusie Taylor           Karela United                              Legon Cities

Samuel Armah             Inter Allies                                    King Faisal

Abdul Mugeese Zakari    Eleven Wonders                      Karela United

Prince Adu Kwabena       Bechem United                           King Faisal

Yahaya Mohammed       Aduana Stars                               King Faisal

Prince Opoku Agyemang      Medeama SC                    Hearts of Oak

Emmanuel Gyamfi            Asante Kotoko                            Legon Cities

Emmanuel Ocran              Dreams FC                                   King Faisal

Please be reminded that these statistics are without two games:

King Faisal vs. Accra Hearts of Oak

Inter Allies vs. Asante Kotoko

Source: ghanafa.org