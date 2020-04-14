1 hour ago

Here is a compilation of some vital statistics from the first fifteen games of the 2019/20 Ghana Premier League.

It ranges from matches played in each week, the number of goals scored, drawn games, home and away wins and overall statistics.

In all, 133 games were played in the first fifteen weeks of the competition with two outstanding fixtures - King Faisal vs Hearts of Oak and Inter Allies vs Asante Kotoko.

Two hat-tricks were recorded - Yahaya Mohammed of Aduana Stars and Benjamin Bernard Boateng of Elmina Sharks are the two players to score hat-tricks in the campaign. The season has also seen 25 braces from different players.

In all, 277 goals were scored in the 133 games, averaging 2 goals per match.

Aduana Stars lead the 18-team league table with 28 points.

Below is a breakdown of statistics in the first fifteen matches of the first round of the 2019/20 Ghana Premier League campaign:

133 Games

277 Goals

93 Wins

60 Home wins

33 Away wins

40 Draws

127 First Half Goals

150 Second Half Goals

41 Penalties

12 Expulsions (Red cards)

Highest Scoring week 1: 25 goals

Lowest scoring week 11: 14 goals

8 Penalties were awarded in week 8, the highest so far (20% of total penalties) awarded

Week 1 recorded the highest win with 8

Week 9 with the lowest wins of 4

Week 10 with the highest first-half goals

Week 1 with the highest second-half goals of 16

Only week 7 didn't record any penalty

TOP SCORERS CHART

PLAYER CLUB GOALS Adebayor Victorien Zakari Inter Allies 12

Yahaya Mohammed Aduana Stars 11

Prince Opoku Agyemang Medeama SC 10

Elvis Kyei Baffuor Liberty Professionals 8

Prince Adu Kwabena Bechem United 8

Ibrahim Osman King Faisal 8

Benjamin Bernard Boateng Elmina Sharks 7

Samuel Armah Inter Allies 6

Kofi Kordzi Hearts of Oak 6

Abubakar Seidu Ebusua Dwarfs 6

HAT-TRICK HEROES

PLAYER CLUB OPPONENT Yahaya Mohammed Aduana Stars Inter Allies

Benjamin Bernard Boateng Elmina Sharks Berekum Chelsea

BRACE HEROES

PLAYER CLUB OPPONENT

Augustine Owusu Elmina Sharks Dreams FC

Prince Opoku Agyemang Medeama SC Legon Cities

George Ansong Liberty Professionals Inter Allies

Seidu Abubakar Ebusua Dwarfs King Faisal

Benjamin Afutu Hearts of Oak Great Olympics

Cephas Doku Legon Cities WAFA

Konadu Yiadom WAFA AshantiGold

Stephen Amankona Berekum Chelsea King Faisal

Yahaya Mohammed Aduana Stars Liberty Profs

Elvis Kyei-Baffour Liberty Professionals Aduana Stars

Mubarak Alhassan Liberty Professionals Aduana Stars

Kofi Kordzi Hearts of Oak Bechem United

Victorien Adebayor Inter Allies B. Chelsea

Osman Ibrahim King Faisal Great Olympics

Emmanuel Clottey Great Olympics King Faisal

Victorien Adebayor Inter Allies Eleven Wonders

Seidu Abubakar Ebusua Dwarfs Aduana Stars

Diawusie Taylor Karela United Legon Cities

Samuel Armah Inter Allies King Faisal

Abdul Mugeese Zakari Eleven Wonders Karela United

Prince Adu Kwabena Bechem United King Faisal

Yahaya Mohammed Aduana Stars King Faisal

Prince Opoku Agyemang Medeama SC Hearts of Oak

Emmanuel Gyamfi Asante Kotoko Legon Cities

Emmanuel Ocran Dreams FC King Faisal

Please be reminded that these statistics are without two games:

King Faisal vs. Accra Hearts of Oak

Inter Allies vs. Asante Kotoko

Source: ghanafa.org