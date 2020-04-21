13 minutes ago

Here is a compilation of some vital statistics from the first thirteen/fourteen games of the 2019/20 Ghana National Division One League.

It ranges from matches played in each zone, the number of goals scored, drawn games, home and away wins and overall statistics.

In all, 310 games were played in the first thirteen/fourteen weeks of the competition.

Zone Two recorded the highest number of goals with 213 goals in 103 games. In Zone Three, 200 goals were scored in 103 games. The Zone with the least number of goals was Zone One, where 189 goals were scored in 104 games.

In all, 602 goals were scored in the 310 games played across three zones, averaging 2.0 goals per match.

Apostles of Power soccer, B.A United lead Zone One table with 29 points after 13 round of games. Daboase Skyy FC also sit at the top of the Zone Two table with 28 points, one point better than second-placed Samartex FC. Oda Kotoku Royals also occupy the top spot in Zone Three with 26 points with only two goals separating them from second-placed Tema Youth.

Below is a breakdown of statistics in the first thirteen/fourteen matches of the first round of the 2019/20 Ghana National Division One League campaign:

Zone One - 104 Games - 189 Goals - Average of 1.8 Goals per Match - 70 Wins - 54 Home wins - 16 Away wins - 34 Draws - 104 First Half Goals - 85 Second Half Goals - 379 Cautions - 13 Expulsions - Highest scoring: Week 10 – 23 goals - Lowest scoring: Week 9 with 6 goals - Week 10 recorded the highest wins with 8 matches - Week 9 with the lowest wins with 2 matches - Week 1 with the highest first half goals of 14 - Week 3 & 10 with the highest second half goals of 12

Zone Two

- 103 Games - 213 Goals - Average of 2.1 Goals per Match - 75 Wins - 52 Home wins - 23 Away wins - 28 Draws - 98 First Half Goals - 115 Second Half Goals - 370 Cautions - 18 Expulsions - Highest scoring: Week 2 with 28 goals - Lowest scoring: Week 1 with 9 goals - Week 2 & 7 recorded the highest win with 8 matches - Week 1 & 8 with the lowest wins of 4 matches - Week 2 with the highest first half goals of 13 - Week 2 & 13 with the highest second half goals of 15

Zone Three

- 103 Games - 200 Goals - Average of 1.9 Goals per match - 76 Wins - 48 Home wins - 28 Away wins - 27 Draws - 93 First Half Goals - 107 Second Half Goals - 360 Cautions - 14 Red Cards - Highest Scoring: Week 1, 5 & 10 – 20 goals - Lowest scoring: Week 13 with 8 goals - Week 4 recorded the highest wins with 8 - Week 13 with the lowest wins of 3 - Week 9 with the highest first half goals of 12 - Week 5 & 6 with the highest second half goals of 13