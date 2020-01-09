2 hours ago

The draw for the preliminary phase of the MTN FA Cup competition will be held by the MTN FA Cup committee on Tuesday January 14th 2020 at the conference room of the Ghana Football Association.

It's been more than two seasons when last the FA Cup competition was held due to the Anas expose on football which curtailed all competitions.

With this preliminary round, the down trodden can have a dream tie with the big boys but the draw will be done with proximity in mind.

44 Division 2 clubs will join 64 clubs in the Premier League and Division 1 clubs with proximity and football zones factored in whiles the draw is held.

Kumasi Asante are still the defending Champions after winning it about three seasons ago when they beat Hearts of Oak in Tamale 3-1 with Saddick Adams scoring a hat trick on the day.

The third tier clubs will kick off the championship before the division one and premier league clubs join in the next phase.