1 hour ago

Here is a quick preview of Ampem Darkoa Ladies’ chances in the National Women Premier League -Northern Zone.

Ampem Darkoaa ladies' torrid start to the last year’s NC Special Competition proved to be a real test for Coach Joe Nana Adarkwa’s side but they eventually managed to sail through to the finals. It however ended in not exactly what the team expected as the “Nanamma” played second fiddle to Hasaacas ladies at the final game in Accra. Albeit for the team it was a high point in an otherwise turbulent campaign.

The team started rather strongly although missing the services of talismanic Princella Adubea who had gone through surgery earlier. A not too smooth competition saw them scale to the top of the Northern Zone but lack of concentration in the final game culminated in a 3-2 defeat at the El wak sports stadium shattered their dreams.

Heading into the new season, the exit of linchpin, Grace Asantewaa, lethal forward, Princella Adubea and midfield Marshall, Priscilla Okyere casts some doubts on the team’s chances this season but there could to be some hopes of glimpses in the younger players who might just show up good during the season . Coach Joe Nana Adarkwa has been speaking on these and many more.

“So far the exit of Princella Adubea, Priscilla Okyere and Grace Asantewaa has created a vacuum which needs to be sealed. We have been able to secure the services of Victoria Osei from Northern ladies, a holding midfielder, Tracy Twum from Supreme ladies, a midfielder and Jaqueline Opoku”.

“Our weapon which keeps us going is intense training without which the team can’t survive. It is my hope to maintain the standard of Ampem Darkoaa that is to always be in the finals so the talent of my players will be exhibited to the entire Nation and then win the ultimate”, the head coach said. However Nana Joe Adarkwa may need time to turn these young talents into title challengers.

Last competitive season: top of the Northern Zone with 20 points in the first round of the 2017/2018 league.

One to watch: It will be fascinating to see how well 16-year-old Mavis Owusu will lift her game and fill the void left by Grace Asantewaa.