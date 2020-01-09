46 minutes ago

With the season about to kick off, here is a quick preview of Hasaacas Ladies’ chances in the Women Premier League -Southern Zone.

Despite their unconvincing start in the NC Special competition, Yusif Basigi's club ended the competition on a rather high note as they clinched the Special competition in July. With that victory, Coach Basigi who has been with the side for 16 seasons has secured four trophies for the “Dooo” Ladies with three being league trophies.

Hasaacas ladies were leading the Southern Zone of the Women’s National league in the 2017/18 season with 17 points in the first round of matches before the league was truncated. However, the same shortcomings that marred the start of their campaign in the NC Special competition– namely an error-prone defence and a lack of bite in midfield – still linger on with the exit of Janet Egyri and Linda Eshun.

Aside the prolific front pairing of Milot Pokuaa and Evelyn Badu, Yusif Basigi has been busy overhauling his squad having in mind the void left by some key players. Black Maidens’ Grace Banwa could switch camp from Halifax Ladies with Success Ameyaa from Nana Afia Kobi Ampem Ladies also set to join Hasaacas ladies. Doreen Copson from Rock Ladies is also key on the Hasaacas’ wish list. Regina Antwi who returned from Hungary was key in defense during the NC Special Competition and would continue her stint for the Sekondi based club in the new season.

“The new Ghana football administration has unveiled a new trophy for the season and as pacesetters, it is our dream to win that trophy”.

“Every team in the zone is strong and we have much respect for our opponents because most of them have well experience players. It’s going to be very tough but we are highly determined and poised to set the pace”, Ghana’s most experienced Women’s football coach Yusif Basigi said when interviewed on his views ahead of the new season.

Last competitive season: Top of Southern Zone with 17points +6 goals in the first round of the 2017/2018 league season.

One to watch: Doris Boduwaa, an attaching midfielder who has just been recruited from lower division side, Nana Afia Kobi Ampem Ladies.

The Women’s Premier League is scheduled to start on the weekend of 17- 19th January, 2020.