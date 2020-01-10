1 hour ago

With another season about to kick off, here is a quick preview of Northern Ladies’ chances in the National Women Premier League -Northern Zone

Northern Ladies had flourished in the last competitive season’s first round of matches and came nail-bitingly close to topping the Northern Zone but placed second to Ampem Darkoaa.

This achievement was chalked through the teams’ effort spearheaded by Abdulai Mukarama with her scintillating goal scoring prowess, Jafar Rahama a swift versatile winger who doubles as an attacker and Barikisu Issahaku who has been through the rank and file of all the female national team safeguarding the post.

As far as recruitment goes, the team have had a relatively busy time securing the services of striker Rafia Alhassan from Fabulous ladies, Frederica Tokujo from Soccer Intellectuals ladies and four young talents from the lower tier.

“We are looking forward to maintaining our previous form by keeping the momentum.

Just watch out for my 14 year- old captain, Doris Akaheeh Afafa who I call the ‘water carrier. A dependable midfielder that can stop every attack from the opponent”, says coach Sumani Basirudeen in an interview.

The coach however savor his chances with optimism claiming he aims at the ultimate.

‘’With the materials at my disposals, I want to be in the top position. The nation should expect more from my budding stars even at the National level”, he added.

Last competitive season: placed second in the Northern Zone with 16 points +11 goals in the first round of matches of the 2017/2018 league season.

One to watch: Jafar might just the perfect replacement for Abdulai Mukarama probably because of her versatility, skillfulness and her activeness without the ball.

The Women’s Premier League is scheduled to start on the weekend of 17- 19th January, 2020