44 minutes ago

Three of Africa's finest players namely Riyad Mahrez along with Liverpool duo Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah are the three finalists in contention for CAF Men’s Player of the Year award.

The women’s shortlist involves Ajara Nchout of Cameroon and Valerenga, Asisat Oshoala of Nigeria and Barcelona and South Africa’s Beijing Phoenix FC star Thembi Kgatlana.

Date and Venue

TV Details & Streaming

The winners will be announced at the Caf Awards ceremony on 7 January at Albatros Citadel Sahl Hasheesh, Hurghada, Egypt.The Awards will not be broadcast on SuperSport TV due to TV rights issue which has seen a blackout of CAF content since October.

However, fans can watch the awards ceremony via streaming on CAF’s digital channel.

Full list of shortlists are as follows (in alphabetical order):

Mohamed Salah (Egypt & Liverpool)Riyad Mahrez (Algeria & Manchester City)Sadio Mane (Senegal & Liverpool)

African Women’s Player of the Year

Ajara Nchout (Cameroon & Valerenga)

Asisat Oshoala (Nigeria & Barcelona)

Thembi Kgatlana (South Africa & Beijing Phoenix FC)

African Interclubs Player of the Year

Anice Badri (Tunisia & Esperance)

Tarek Hamed (Egypt & Zamalek)

Youcef Belaïli (Algeria & Esperance / Ahli Jeddah)

African Youth Player of the Year

Achraf Hakimi (Morocco & Borussia Dortmund)

Samuel Chukwueze (Nigeria & Villarreal)

Victor Osimhen (Nigeria & Lille)

African Men’s Coach of the Year

Aliou Cisse (Senegal – Senegal)

Djamel Belmadi (Algeria – Algeria)

Moïne Chaâbani (Tunisia – Esperance)

African Women’s Coach of the Year

Alain Djeumfa (Cameroon)

Desiree Ellis (South Africa)

Thomas Dennerby (Nigeria)

African Men’s National Team of the Year

Algeria

Madagascar

Senegal

African Women’s National Team of the Year

Cameroon

Nigeria

South Africa