Ghana Premier League winners for the 2020/2021 season will walk away with GHC250,000 as prize money according to the Ghana Football Association.

The GFA has made a substantial increase from the GHC 180,000 the last league winners in 2017 Aduana Stars pocketed.

President of the GFA, Kurt Okraku made the announcement during Thursday's official launch of the 2020/2021 football season.

The League winner will get a cash sum of GHC 250,000, 40 gold medals and also GHC10,000 worth of groceries from new league partner Melcom Shopping Center.

While the first runner up will get GHC 150,000, 40 silver medals and groceries from Melcom Shopping Center and with the second runner up getting GHC 80,000 in prize money and 40 bronze medals.

The winners of the various Division One Leagues will also get GHC50,000 in prize money.

Aduana Stars and Accra Hearts of Oak will open the league season on the 14th November, 2020 with a cliffhanger at the Nana Agyeman Badu Park at Dormaa Ahenkro.

There will also be massive investment in the Ghana Premier League from official TV right holders StarTimes who are set to pump $1 million in the coverage of the matches.

Another novelty in the Ghana Premier League this season is that five games will be televised every match week.